Why AI Projects Fail
Image by sasha85ru/Getty Images
Webinar Details
|
Date:
|
Mar 26, 2025
|
Time:
|
12:00–1:00 p.m. ET
|
Location:
|Zoom Webinar
|
How to Join:
|
Details will be sent to registered attendees.
Register
Please register in advance.
You will receive webinar details via email after you register.
ProgramBy some estimates, more than 80 percent of AI projects fail. That’s twice the rate of failure for IT projects that don't involve AI. RAND's James Ryseff talked to experienced data scientists and machine learning engineers to uncover five root causes that lead to AI failures—and what can be done to minimize these issues.
Speaker
Register for This Program
Please register online to attend. Contact policylabs@rand.org with questions about the event.