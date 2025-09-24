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RAND has collaborated with West Virginia University to study and produce recommendations for the state legislature and executive branch that would benefit West Virginians. In its first year, this partnership effort has focused on workforce development in West Virginia including apprenticeship, career pathways and stackable credentials, and high school careers and technical education in the state.

In this webinar, RAND researchers provide an overview of the project’s main findings focusing on the current status of apprenticeship in West Virginia. Attendees will gain insights into recent trends in apprenticeship utilization across various industries in the state and the challenges faced in the apprenticeship landscape. RAND researchers will conclude with a discussion of strategies to strengthen apprenticeship opportunities in the state, followed by an interactive Q&A segment.

Contact Marwa AlFakhri with questions about the event.