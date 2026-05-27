AI and Adolescent Mental Health: Promise, Peril, and What Comes Next

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One in Eight Adolescents and Young Adults Use AI Chatbots for Mental Health Advice
Nov 7, 2025
RAND Policy Lab
Past event
May 27, 2026
12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET Online
Registration Closed
Photo by PrathanChorruangsak/Getty Images
AI is becoming a go-to source of mental health support for young people. But is it safe? In this Policy Lab, RAND’s Ryan McBain examines both the promise and the risks of this growing trend—and what it might take to ensure chatbots are safe for adolescents.
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