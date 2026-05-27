AI and Adolescent Mental Health: Promise, Peril, and What Comes Next

RAND Policy Lab

Past event

May 27, 2026

12:00 – 1:00 p.m. ET Online

Registration Closed

A young woman having a conversation with an AI chatbot

Photo by PrathanChorruangsak/Getty Images

AI is becoming a go-to source of mental health support for young people. But is it safe? In this Policy Lab, RAND’s Ryan McBain examines both the promise and the risks of this growing trend—and what it might take to ensure chatbots are safe for adolescents.

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