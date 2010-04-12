Below The Radar

Audio Commentary

RAND Senior Political Scientist Peter Chalk discusses the string of recent arrests involving American citizens in terror plots against the U.S., which highlight what appears to be a trend in transnational Islamist terrorism: growing domestic radicalization.

RAND researchers provide informed insight into current events by contributing timely commentaries to newspapers, magazines and Web sites worldwide. Audio commentaries offer RAND experts in their own voice.

