Arthur Kellermann on "Rising Costs of Health Care"

Events @ RAND

On May 24, 2011, the RAND Corporation presented “Rising Costs of Health Care” as part of its Issues in Focus public outreach series in Santa Monica, California.



Rising health care costs are a significant problem facing individuals, companies, and governments. Why is American health care so expensive, and what can we do about it?



About the Speaker

Arthur Kellermann is vice president and director of RAND Health and holds the Paul O'Neill Alcoa Chair in Policy Analysis at the RAND Corporation. A clinician and researcher, he practiced and taught emergency medicine for more than 25 years in public teaching hospitals in Seattle, Memphis, and Atlanta. As a Robert Wood Johnson Health Policy Fellow in 2006–07, he worked for the professional staff of the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, U.S. House of Representatives.