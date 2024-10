Mumbai Rising? India's Economic Rise and the United States

India's impact on the global economy has increased significantly over the past two decades as a result of the rapid growth that followed its economic reforms. Investors and multinational businesses have undoubtedly been drawn to India's affordable, highly skilled workforce. India's improved business climate has spurred the United States to become India's largest trading partner and largest investment partner.

But the potential of this strategic partnership has not been fully realized. Can bilateral trade and investment increase in this post–economic crisis world? Will the United States continue to inspire Indian entrepreneurship and be a magnet for Indian talent? Will India's economic reforms continue to receive support in the absence of inclusive growth, and what implications would this have for the economic relationship between the United States and India?