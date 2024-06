California's Water Challenges

Climate change presents one of several significant challenges for water supplies in California and throughout the western United States, where population is increasing and the continued availability of clean, reliable, and low-cost water is uncertain. At this program, David Groves discusses an innovative approach to dealing with these challenges that may contribute to sustainable and affordable solutions over the long term.

Featured Speaker

David Groves is a policy researcher at the RAND Corporation whose work on water resources management has helped several water agencies in California address climate change in their long-term planning.

Learn More