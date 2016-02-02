L.A.'s Homelessness Crisis

About 26,000 men, women, and children are homeless in the city of Los Angeles, 18,000 without shelter of any kind. That's an increase of about 12 percent in the last two years, making L.A.'s unsheltered homeless population the largest in the nation—more than five times that of New York City. In this Events @ RAND Podcast, experts discuss what local governments, the private sector, and foundations are doing to address this crisis, especially as strong El Niño storms are expected this winter and spring. They also address the underlying causes of the increase in homelessness and long-term plans to tackle the issue.

Speakers