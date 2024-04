Where Is Iran Headed?

Iran's February elections for parliament and the Assembly of Experts indicate support for President Hassan Rouhani and the nuclear agreement he struck with world powers last year. But some stakeholders in both the U.S. and Iran remain skeptical about the agreement, its implementation, and relations between the two countries. Ali Nader, author of The Days After a Deal with Iran: Continuity and Change in Iranian Foreign Policy, offers insights into Iranian politics, the effect of sanctions relief on the Iranian economy, and Iran's role in regional conflicts.

