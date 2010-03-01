Children on the Home Front: The Experiences of Children from Military Families

RAND Congressional Briefing Series

Presenter: Anita Chandra

In 2009, about 2 million children in the United States had a parent in either the active or reserve component of the military. Until recently, little was known about the effects of parental deployment on children. RAND has recently completed the largest study to date of how military children are faring academically, socially, and emotionally during an extended period of wartime. Views from the Home Front: The Experience of Children from Military Families provides a broad snapshot of the challenges facing military children and their families. The study addresses two key questions:

How are school age military children faring compared with other children in the United States?

What types of issues do military children face related to deployment?

This briefing focuses on work conducted by the RAND Center for Military Health Policy Research.