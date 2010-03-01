Children on the Home Front: The Experiences of Children from Military Families
Video: RAND Congressional Briefing Series
Presenter: Anita Chandra
In 2009, about 2 million children in the United States had a parent in either the active or reserve component of the military. Until recently, little was known about the effects of parental deployment on children. RAND has recently completed the largest study to date of how military children are faring academically, socially, and emotionally during an extended period of wartime. Views from the Home Front: The Experience of Children from Military Families provides a broad snapshot of the challenges facing military children and their families. The study addresses two key questions:
- How are school age military children faring compared with other children in the United States?
- What types of issues do military children face related to deployment?
This briefing focuses on work conducted by the RAND Center for Military Health Policy Research.
About RAND
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND focuses on the issues that matter most such as health, education, national security, international affairs, law and business, the environment, and more. As a nonpartisan organization, RAND operates independent of political and commercial pressures. We serve the public interest by helping lawmakers reach informed decisions on the nation's pressing challenges.