Video: RAND Congressional Briefing Series

Improving the Energy Performance of Buildings: Learning from the European Union and Australia

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Share on LinkedIn

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

Embed

Presenter: Ambassador Charles Ries

In developed countries, more than a third of all energy is used to heat, cool, and illuminate buildings—efficiently or not. Increasing energy efficiency and reducing energy use in buildings can play an important part in policies designed to improve energy security and limit the risks of climate change.

This briefing will include

an overview of the European Union's and Australia's experiences driving energy efficiency in the building sector

public policy approaches Europeans and Australians have used to overcome market imperfections and drive investment in efficiency

a discussion on the lessons the United States can learn from these efforts.