Video: RAND Congressional Briefing Series
Improving the Energy Performance of Buildings: Learning from the European Union and Australia
Presenter: Ambassador Charles Ries
In developed countries, more than a third of all energy is used to heat, cool, and illuminate buildings—efficiently or not. Increasing energy efficiency and reducing energy use in buildings can play an important part in policies designed to improve energy security and limit the risks of climate change.
This briefing will include
- an overview of the European Union's and Australia's experiences driving energy efficiency in the building sector
- public policy approaches Europeans and Australians have used to overcome market imperfections and drive investment in efficiency
- a discussion on the lessons the United States can learn from these efforts.
