Marijuana Legalization: Projected Revenues, Costs, and Effects on Price and Use in California

Presenter: Beau Kilmer

Over the last year, the California State Legislature has considered legalizing, regulating, and taxing marijuana. Governor Schwarzenegger called for a debate on the issue, the Assembly's Committee on Public Safety held a hearing in October 2009, two marijuana reform bills were introduced in 2010, and an initiative has qualified for the November 2010 ballot.

This briefing will include

a discussion of marijuana reform efforts in California

highlights of the considerable uncertainty surrounding projections of the effect of legalization on consumption and public budgets

insights based on objective, science-based information to inform the fractious debate.