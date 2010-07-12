Marijuana Legalization: Projected Revenues, Costs, and Effects on Price and Use in California
Video: RAND Congressional Briefing Series
Presenter: Beau Kilmer
Over the last year, the California State Legislature has considered legalizing, regulating, and taxing marijuana. Governor Schwarzenegger called for a debate on the issue, the Assembly's Committee on Public Safety held a hearing in October 2009, two marijuana reform bills were introduced in 2010, and an initiative has qualified for the November 2010 ballot.
This briefing will include
- a discussion of marijuana reform efforts in California
- highlights of the considerable uncertainty surrounding projections of the effect of legalization on consumption and public budgets
- insights based on objective, science-based information to inform the fractious debate.
