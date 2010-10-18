Rebuilding Haiti

RAND Congressional Briefing Series

Presenters

James Dobbins Director, International Security and Defense Policy Center, RAND Corporation

Keith Crane Director, Environment, Energy, and Economic Development Program, RAND Corporation

Laurel Miller Senior Political Scientist, RAND Corporation

Haiti's future prosperity and peace depend on its ability to build a more resilient state, one capable of providing public services like education and health care as well as responding effectively to natural disasters. Even before a 7.0 magnitude earthquake battered the Caribbean country in January, its state institutions were challenged in human resources, organization, procedures, and policies. Now, with the international community having pledged nearly $10 billion in aid, what priorities need to be set in best using those funds? This briefing will examine those priorities in the following areas:

Governance and public administration

Justice and security

Economic policy and infrastructure

Education and health care

Donor cooperation