Rebuilding Haiti
RAND Congressional Briefing Series
Presenters
- James Dobbins Director, International Security and Defense Policy Center, RAND Corporation
- Keith Crane Director, Environment, Energy, and Economic Development Program, RAND Corporation
- Laurel Miller Senior Political Scientist, RAND Corporation
Haiti's future prosperity and peace depend on its ability to build a more resilient state, one capable of providing public services like education and health care as well as responding effectively to natural disasters. Even before a 7.0 magnitude earthquake battered the Caribbean country in January, its state institutions were challenged in human resources, organization, procedures, and policies. Now, with the international community having pledged nearly $10 billion in aid, what priorities need to be set in best using those funds? This briefing will examine those priorities in the following areas:
- Governance and public administration
- Justice and security
- Economic policy and infrastructure
- Education and health care
- Donor cooperation
