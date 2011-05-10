To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Share on LinkedIn

The RAND Behavioral Finance Forum, an organization dedicated to helping consumers make better financial decisions, held a conference on behavioral finance and public policy on May 10, 2011, in Washington D.C. The purpose of the conference was to discuss new policy options in consumer finance with staff and members of Congress and other policymakers, and with representatives of academe and the financial industry. Captured in digital video, the conference highlighted new ideas intended to help consumers make better financial decisions and achieve better outcomes.