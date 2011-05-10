RAND Behavioral Finance Forum 2011
Behavioral Finance and Public Policy Conference
The RAND Behavioral Finance Forum, an organization dedicated to helping consumers make better financial decisions, held a conference on behavioral finance and public policy on May 10, 2011, in Washington D.C. The purpose of the conference was to discuss new policy options in consumer finance with staff and members of Congress and other policymakers, and with representatives of academe and the financial industry. Captured in digital video, the conference highlighted new ideas intended to help consumers make better financial decisions and achieve better outcomes.
Content
Welcome and Opening Remarks: Overview of Seminar Objectives
May 10, 2011
How Psychological Connectedness to the Future Self Affects Saving and Spending
Temporal References and Temporal Preferences
Borrow Less Tomorrow: Behavioral Approaches to Debt Reduction
Payday Borrowers and Pecuniary Mistakes
401(k) Loans and Retirement Plan Leakage
Smarter Regulation: Applying Behavioral Economic Research to Policy Making
A General Equilibrium Model of Homeownership
An Experimental Study of Financial Decision-Making with Visual Analytics
Designing an Enhanced Online Retirement Calculator
Cognitive Ability, Behavioral Biases, and Financial Decision Making Around the World
The Market for Financial Advice
Bad Advice: Explaining the Persistence of Whole Life Insurance
