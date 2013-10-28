Mental Health Retrosight

Steve Wooding, a research leader in RAND Europe, describes the Mental Health Retrosight project. The project sought to understand what benefits research can provide to patients by both following research forward and looking backward at developments in care over the course of 20 years, to see where there was overlap and discern what types of research were most likely to have the greatest benefits to patients.

  • Fish Schizophrene by Bryan Charnley

    Mental Health Retrosight Study Sheds Light on What Makes Biomedical Research More Likely to Benefit Patients

    The Mental Health Retrosight study of 20 years of research in the field of schizophrenia shows how research projects that successfully translated into patient benefit share certain characteristics, such as multidisciplinary researchers or teams, and clinically-oriented rather than basic research topics. These attributes could be selected for, promoted or nurtured to increase the impact of future research on improving patients’ lives.

