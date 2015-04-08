Building Urban Resilience: A Look at Challenges Facing the Pittsburgh Region Today and Tomorrow

On April 8, 2015, RAND’s Board of Trustees joined RAND donors and partners, as well as local Pittsburgh civic and community leaders, to discuss urban resilience efforts. Cities serve as engines of opportunity and growth, but can stagnate or decline if they are unable to adapt to changing economic, demographic, and social conditions. Cities must also face the additional challenge of threats to the physical environment, including national disasters, pollution, and climate change. Today, Pittsburgh is at the forefront of municipalities considering how to develop resilience—the ability to adapt and recover—as a framework for managing change.

Featured Speakers

The Honorable Tom Wolf, Governor of Pennsylvania

Anita Chandra, RAND Justice, Infrastructure, and Environment

Craig Howard, Director of Community and Economic Development, The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation