Lessons from the 100,000 Jobs Mission

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Share on LinkedIn

Share on Twitter

Share on Facebook

Embed

The 100,000 Jobs Mission—a private coalition of more than 160 companies from almost every industry in the U.S. economy—has already exceeded its goal to hire 100,000 veterans by 2020. RAND was engaged by a founding coalition member to capture the lessons and experiences of the coalition's efforts to provide veteran employment opportunities—what went right, and what could be improved. Using Zwick Impact Funds, the project team convened a workshop connecting leaders in the Department of Defense and the Department of Labor with leaders in industry to address the challenges that remain surrounding veteran employment.