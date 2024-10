The Leonard Schaeffer Medals

The Medal Awards are RAND's highest honor. They recognize individuals throughout the organization who have made exceptional contributions in support of RAND's mission and priorities. Leonard Schaeffer, a RAND trustee and member of the RAND Health Advisory Board, made a generous gift to endow the awards. To honor his gift, the top two awards are now known as “Leonard Schaeffer Medals.” Watch the video to learn more about Leonard's passion for honoring excellence and recognizing achievement at RAND.