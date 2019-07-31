Implications of U.S.-China Collaborations on Global Health Issues
Past U.S.-China collaborations on influenza surveillance, public health system building, and biomedical research have benefited both countries and the world. But rising tensions over trade, technology sharing, and security concerns may threaten joint efforts on health.
In this video, RAND's Jennifer Bouey gives an overview of testimony presented before the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission on July 31, 2019.
