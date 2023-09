Catalyzing Solutions for a Changed World

The Pardee RAND Graduate School is a vital platform for catalyzing new solutions for a fundamentally changed world. In this briefing, Susan Marquis discusses how the graduate school quickly pivoted, initiating a series of projects and partnerships to help communities directly respond to the COVID-19 crisis. She talks about ways Pardee RAND students and leaders are leveraging the school’s new capabilities, including the Tech and Narrative Lab, community partnerships, and policy design studios, to help decisionmakers confront the pandemic head on.