U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper Visits RAND
Add to website or blog
Copy and paste the selected text
U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper visited RAND's Santa Monica headquarters on September 16, 2020. After an introduction by RAND president and CEO Michael D. Rich, Secretary Esper emphasized the importance of deterring China and the role of the U.S. defense industrial base. In a subsequent discussion with Ted Harshberger, vice president and director of RAND Project AIR FORCE, Esper covered these and other national security topics.
Learn More
-
RAND thought leaders and analysts have helped U.S. defense leaders prepare and execute the National Defense Strategy. This brief describes RAND's contributions to shaping the 2018 NDS, as well as ongoing contributions to Defense Department efforts.