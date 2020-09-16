U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper Visits RAND

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark T. Esper visited RAND's Santa Monica headquarters on September 16, 2020. After an introduction by RAND president and CEO Michael D. Rich, Secretary Esper emphasized the importance of deterring China and the role of the U.S. defense industrial base. In a subsequent discussion with Ted Harshberger, vice president and director of RAND Project AIR FORCE, Esper covered these and other national security topics.