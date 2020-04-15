Supporting the National Defense Strategy

Throughout its history, the RAND Corporation has played a role in framing, shaping, articulating, and implementing U.S. defense strategies. Beginning with the first National Security Strategy (NDS) in 2005, RAND thought leaders and analysts have helped U.S. defense leaders prepare and execute the NDS. This document describes RAND's contributions to shaping the 2018 NDS, as well as ongoing contributions to Defense Department efforts to create the forces, posture, and operating concepts needed to achieve the goals of the NDS.

