How Russia’s War in Ukraine Has Evolved After One Year of Fighting

This video is hosted by CBS News. RAND is not responsible for any materials originating from this third-party server.

Senior Historian Gian Gentile, associate director of RAND Arroyo Center, joins host John Dickerson on CBS News "Prime Time" to discuss the war in Ukraine. Speaking just before the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion, Gentile reflects on his surprise at elements of the initial assault, and offers predictions for the coming months of conflict.

Gentile completed 32 years of active service in the U.S. Army where he served in a variety of command and staff assignments in the United States, Korea, and Europe, retiring with the rank of colonel.