Information for Health Care Professionals Working with Alaska Native Young People

Suicide is the leading cause of death among Alaska Native young people ages 15 to 24. RAND and the University of Alaska Fairbanks are conducting a multi-year research study comparing two ways to reduce the risk for suicide and other self-harm behaviors and improve mental health among Alaska Native young people.

Both programs being evaluated are part of the Because We Love You, or BeWeL, study, which helps at-risk Alaska Native young people get cultural services. This short video provides information about referrals to BeWeL for health care practitioners who assist Alaska Native young people.

BeWeL principal investigators Elizabeth D’Amico at RAND and Stacy Rasmus at the University of Alaska Fairbanks were executive producers of the video. RAND researcher and award-winning film producer Alina Palimaru produced the video together with production company Viking Lounge.