RAND Launches National Youth Survey Panel to Elevate Student Voices in Education Research

For Release Thursday

March 7, 2024

RAND has created a new, nationally representative youth survey panel as well as a school parent panel to gather perceptions of school, college, entry into the workforce, and respondents' take on timely topics. The RAND American Youth Panel will include 4,000 youth ages 12–21, with oversamples in the states of California, Florida, New York and Texas. The American Parent Panel will include parents of youth ages 12–17.

The two panels are funded by a $7 million, 5-year grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. RAND will first survey youth in summer 2024, and then regularly thereafter.

“Gathering youth views is complex. If done well, youth surveys can yield unique, valuable information that can be a catalyst for action in education policy,” said Darleen Opfer, Vice President and Director, RAND Education and Labor. “The new panel builds on RAND and partner expertise in education policy as well as RAND experience with high-quality, nationally representative survey panels.”

RAND Survey Panels operates six panels whose members complete surveys on issues critical to policymakers, public officials, and researchers. RAND's survey panels are: the American Life Panel, the American Teacher Panel, the American School Leader Panel, the American School District Panel, and the new American Youth Panel and American Parent Panel.

American Youth Panel partners are Kitamba and BUILD.

RAND is a research organization that develops solutions to public policy challenges to help make communities throughout the world safer and more secure, healthier and more prosperous. RAND is nonprofit, nonpartisan, and committed to the public interest.

RAND Education and Labor, a division of RAND, is dedicated to providing objective research and analysis that improves social and economic well-being through education and workforce development. The division does research on early childhood through postsecondary education programs, workforce development, programs and policies affecting workers, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy and decisionmaking. RAND Education and Labor's staff includes more than 70 experts from a diverse range of backgrounds and disciplines. Sponsors of our research include government agencies, foundations, and private-sector organizations