Jennifer Gould Named Vice President of Communications and External Affairs at RAND

May 1, 2024

Photo by Diane Baldwin/RAND

Longtime executive Jennifer Gould has been named RAND's new vice president of communications and external affairs, announced RAND president and CEO Jason Matheny.

In her new role, Gould will assume leadership of the newly created communications and external affairs function, helping to align and strengthen RAND's broad suite of communications activities.

She will direct all of RAND's communications strategies and oversee media relations, congressional relations, web and social media, design and multimedia, research communications, editorial and production, and corporate communications and branding. She will continue to lead RAND's internal and executive communications functions, which will be integrated into the newly expanded team.

“Already a well-respected member of RAND's senior leadership team, Jen's comprehensive knowledge of RAND, combined with her experience in external affairs, make her the ideal candidate for this new role,” said Matheny. “I'm excited to continue to work alongside her to raise awareness of RAND, our people, and our mission.”

Gould previously served as RAND's vice president and chief of staff for more than a decade where she served two RAND presidents, helping to advance corporate strategy, lead special initiatives, and direct internal and executive communications. Prior to that, she served as RAND's inaugural director of strategic communications, leading coordinated outreach campaigns and overseeing RAND's brand and corporate publications. Prior to RAND, she was a corporate attorney.

Gould received a law degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a bachelor's degree in sociology from Princeton University. She is based at RAND's Santa Monica headquarters.