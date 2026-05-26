Anu Narayanan Appointed to Lead RAND's National Security Research Division

For Release Tuesday

May 26, 2026

Anu Narayanan, a national security expert whose work focuses on critical infrastructure, resilience and defense planning, has been appointed vice president and director of RAND's National Security Research Division (NSRD), effective immediately.

In her new role, Narayanan will lead one of RAND's largest research divisions, overseeing research that informs policy and operational decisions on national security and defense. She will help shape the division's priorities, expand its work in areas of growing importance and ensure RAND continues to provide rigorous, objective analysis to government sponsors.

Narayanan has served as acting director of NSRD since February and was associate division director for the previous two years. A distinguished researcher, she has led and contributed to studies for the Department of the Air Force, the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Energy. Her expertise includes installation resilience against natural hazards, cybersecurity of the electric power grid, mission assurance, strategic basing, critical infrastructure risk management and investment, and disaster response and recovery.

“Anu brings deep subject-matter expertise, strong leadership and a clear understanding of the policy challenges facing RAND's national security sponsors,” said Jason Matheny, RAND president and CEO. “She is exceptionally well prepared to lead NSRD and help advance RAND's mission of improving policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis.”

Earlier in her career at RAND, Narayanan served as associate program director of the Arroyo Center's Forces and Logistics Program and acting associate program director of Project AIR FORCE's Resource Management Program.

Narayanan holds a bachelor's degree in applied mathematics from the University of Texas at Austin and a doctorate in engineering and public policy from Carnegie Mellon University.

About RAND RAND is a research organization that develops solutions to public policy challenges to help make communities throughout the world safer and more secure, healthier and more prosperous.

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