RAND Appoints Amanda Hsiao as Distinguished Hu Chair in Taiwan Policy

For Release Tuesday

October 6, 2026

RAND has appointed Amanda Hsiao as Distinguished Hu Chair in Taiwan Policy. In this role, Hsiao will strengthen RAND's research on Taiwan's evolving politics, capacity, and strategic outlook, as well as its interactions with rapidly changing regional and global dynamics.

The chair was made possible through the generous support of Benny Hu, who established the Taiwan Initiative in 2019.

Hsiao brings more than a decade of experience working across the Indo-Pacific. Most recently, she was a director in Eurasia Group's China practice, where she specialized in helping clients understand the political, economic, technological, and security risks related to U.S.-China relations, China's foreign policy approach, and Taiwan.

Previously, Hsiao was a senior analyst for the International Crisis Group based in Taipei and the founding director of the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue's China program in Beijing.

“Amanda possesses a deep understanding of Taiwan, China, and the broader Indo-Pacific,” said Jason Matheny, RAND president and CEO. “Her appointment strengthens RAND's ability to provide decisionmakers with expert perspective on Taiwan and other consequential geopolitical issues.”

Hsiao holds a Master of Public Affairs from Princeton University's School of Public and International Affairs and a Bachelor of Arts in international relations from Pomona College.

“I am honored to join RAND at a pivotal moment for Taiwan, cross-strait relations, and U.S. strategy and policy,” said Hsiao. “I look forward to working with colleagues across RAND to provide the fresh analysis and innovative ideas that this moment demands.”

About RAND RAND is a research organization that develops solutions to public policy challenges to help make communities throughout the world safer and more secure, healthier and more prosperous.

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