Resources for Servicemembers and Veterans with PTSD

A depressed marine

Photo by Lance Cpl. Daniel Boothe/U.S. Marine Corps

June 21, 2012

On June 27 we observe Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Day, a day established in 2010 by the U.S. Senate. Policymakers continue to look for ways to best help our nation's servicemembers and veterans with PTSD and other combat related mental health problems.

RAND research has documented the prevalence of post-deployment mental health problems among our newest generation of veterans, examined the delivery of post-deployment mental health care, reviewed the treatment capacity of health care systems in response to PTSD, and estimated the costs of providing quality mental health care to all affected veterans.

