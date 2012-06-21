Resources for Servicemembers and Veterans with PTSD

On June 27 we observe Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Awareness Day, a day established in 2010 by the U.S. Senate. Policymakers continue to look for ways to best help our nation's servicemembers and veterans with PTSD and other combat related mental health problems.
RAND research has documented the prevalence of post-deployment mental health problems among our newest generation of veterans, examined the delivery of post-deployment mental health care, reviewed the treatment capacity of health care systems in response to PTSD, and estimated the costs of providing quality mental health care to all affected veterans.
Related Resources
Reports
Programs Addressing Psychological Health and Traumatic Brain Injury Among U.S. Military Servicemembers and Their Families
Provides overviews and detailed descriptions of 211 programs currently sponsored or funded by the Department of Defense to address psychological health and traumatic brain injury, along with recommendations to maximize program effectiveness.
Promoting Psychological Resilience in the U.S. Military
Many programs are available to increase psychological resilience among service members and families, but little is known about their effectiveness. This report reviews existing programs to identify evidence-informed factors for promoting resilience.
Veterans Health Administration Mental Health Program Evaluation: Capstone Report
Evaluation of mental health services provided by the VA for veterans with selected mental diagnoses and recommendations for improving capacity and quality monitoring.
A Needs Assessment of New York State Veterans: Final Report to the New York State Health Foundation
Researchers report results of a study of the needs of Iraq and Afghanistan veterans residing in New York state, the existing services available to meet those needs, and the experiences of veterans who have tried to use these services.
Invisible Wounds of War: Psychological and Cognitive Injuries, Their Consequences, and Services to Assist Recovery
A comprehensive study of the post-deployment health-related needs associated with post-traumatic stress disorder, major depression, and traumatic brain injury among servicemembers returning from Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.