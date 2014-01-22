Small Ideas for Saving Big Health Care Dollars (No. 8-10)

Every Wednesday this month, the RAND Blog will highlight a few small ideas for saving big health care dollars. Last week, small ideas No. 4-7 ranged from boosting use of retail clinics to replacing brand-name drugs with generic medications. This week, we explore ideas for preventing three common infections. These could enhance patient safety, as well as contain costs.

With the United States spending $2.8 trillion per year on health care, America can't afford to leave money on the table.

Thinking small could save big.

— Pete Wilmoth

1All estimates are in 2012 dollars.