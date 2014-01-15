Small Ideas for Saving Big Health Care Dollars (No. 4-7)

Every Wednesday this month, the RAND Blog will highlight a few small ideas for saving big health care dollars. Last week, we introduced the project, as well as small ideas No. 1-3, which ranged from changes in anesthesia personnel to shifting to lower-cost antibiotics for child ear infections.

With the United States spending $2.8 trillion per year on health care, all options for cutting costs should be considered.

Thinking small could save big.

— Pete Wilmoth

1All estimates are in 2012 dollars.