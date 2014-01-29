Small Ideas for Saving Big Health Care Dollars (No. 11-14)

All month, the RAND Blog has highlighted small ideas for saving big health care dollars. For example, last week's small ideas No. 8-10 targeted common infections in health care settings, which could enhance patient safety, as well as contain costs.

Small ideas No. 11-14 below wrap up this month's exploration of innovative ideas for saving health care dollars. You can read a full report on this project here.

With the United States spending $2.8 trillion per year on health care, it cannot afford to leave money on the table.

Thinking small could save big.

— Pete Wilmoth

1All estimates are in 2012 dollars.