Small Ideas for Saving Big Health Care Dollars (No. 11-14)

All month, the RAND Blog has highlighted small ideas for saving big health care dollars. For example, last week's small ideas No. 8-10 targeted common infections in health care settings, which could enhance patient safety, as well as contain costs.
Small ideas No. 11-14 below wrap up this month's exploration of innovative ideas for saving health care dollars. You can read a full report on this project here.
With the United States spending $2.8 trillion per year on health care, it cannot afford to leave money on the table.
Thinking small could save big.
— Pete Wilmoth
Small Idea #11
Use preoperative and anesthesia checklists
Rationale
Checklists can reduce surgical complications and their associated treatment costs.
Estimated annual savings1
$170 million
Feasibility
- Political: High
- Operational: Medium
Learn More
Small Idea #12
Prevent in-facility pressure ulcers
Rationale
Interventions to reduce in-facility pressure ulcers, including components focused on organization, prevention, and care coordination can reduce the frequency of pressure ulcers and their associated treatment costs.
Estimated annual savings1
$2.4 billion
Feasibility
- Political: High
- Operational: Medium
Learn More
Small Idea #13
Use ultrasound guidance for central line placement
Rationale
Real-time ultrasonography for central line placement reduces complications and associated treatment costs.
Estimated annual savings1
$56 million
Feasibility
- Political: High
- Operational: Medium
Learn More
Small Idea #14
Prevent recurrent falls
Rationale
Physician payment for fall risk assessment, reimbursement for rehabilitation, and payment for a follow-up visit could prevent recurrent falls among Medicare beneficiaries, providing cost savings.
Estimated annual savings1
$900 million
Feasibility
- Political: High
- Operational: Medium
Learn More
1All estimates are in 2012 dollars.