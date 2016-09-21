Pittsburgh's Annual Day of Giving

It has been 16 years since the nonprofit RAND Corporation opened its Pittsburgh office. In that time we have undertaken dozens of projects—many in partnership with a broad cross section of local partners—that address the most pressing challenges of our shared region and communities everywhere. Our impact can be found in areas that shape our daily lives: education, health care, protecting the environment, and community resiliency, to name but a few. We can leverage the global expertise of our researchers to do even more, but we can't do it alone. We need your help.

Pittsburgh is privileged to be home to so many organizations dedicated to ensuring that this region thrives. One such effort is the annual Day of Giving campaign sponsored by the Pittsburgh Foundation. We are proud to be participating in the rescheduled Day of Giving campaign on Wednesday, September 21, 2016. We invite you to partner with us by making a gift to RAND as part of this Day of Giving campaign.

All gifts will support RAND's efforts to use powerful research and analysis to define and address the most complex and pressing issues right here in southwestern Pennsylvania. These include a slate of projects and programming in key policy areas that can make an outsized impact on the Pittsburgh region, such as:

As Pittsburgh enters its third century, RAND will continue to advance projects that can help shape and celebrate the city's innovative growth. Together we can cultivate the public policy solutions that will serve the region today and for generations to come.

Susan Everingham is a senior policy analyst at the nonprofit, nonpartisan RAND Corporation and has been the director of RAND's Pittsburgh office since October 2008.