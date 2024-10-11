A Different Kind of Disaster Response: Using Social Media Best Practices to Stem the Tide of Misinformation

As FEMA battles a disaster relief funding gap over $40 billion, the agency is also battling disaster-related false claims, rumors, and misinformation that have been swirling since hurricane Helene hit Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina last month. Some claims—such as aid being diverted to support immigrants—have been directed at FEMA with such frequency that the agency has set up a hurricane rumor response page. Other claims focus on partisan rumors: that the federal government is intentionally withholding aid to Republican survivors, or that Jews were involved in creating the hurricane.

Disaster-related rumors spread at an alarming speed on social media, which greatly compounds the challenges of emergency responders. Rumors can reduce the willingness for survivors to seek aid, follow the guidance of authorities, and support response efforts. During the 2020 wildfire season, for instance, civilians in Oregon set up armed checkpoints in response to rumors that Antifa was starting the wildfires. Ultimately, these actions can lead to cascading crises and compound the death and destruction of the original disaster.

Disaster-related rumors spread at an alarming speed on social media, which greatly compounds the challenges of emergency responders. Share on Twitter

Social media platforms such as X, Facebook, Instagram, and Truth Social are some of the most powerful rumor mill magnifiers, in part since nearly anyone has the power to post or repost just about anything, regardless of factual basis. At the same time, anyone with a social media account on one of these platforms can jump in and play a role in tackling dis- and misinformation. While responding quickly to misinformation with accurate information is important, it is equally important to share accurate information before bad information emerges.

However, for many, sticking one's neck out on social media can be intimidating. To help with this challenge, we developed a 17-point checklist for anyone interested in helping to respond to or get ahead of the disaster rumor mill. Based on a literature review and expert interviews, and originally developed as part of a training for public health practitioners on integrating social media into their trust-building efforts, this brief checklist offers practical guidance on all parts of crafting and posting effective, fact-based social media messages. It is designed to be used as a quick reference to keep at hand before and during posting on different platforms, during a range of disasters.

Subscribe to the Policy Currents newsletter

Checklist for social media posts that can help counter disaster-related misinformation

Content: the text included in your post

My post is short : Keep posts to 240 characters for X/Truth Social, 1–3 sentence for Facebook, 140 characters for Instagram, and less than a minute for videos.

: Keep posts to 240 characters for X/Truth Social, 1–3 sentence for Facebook, 140 characters for Instagram, and less than a minute for videos. My post cites evidence : Link to an official source.

: Link to an official source. My post is clear : Keep it easy to understand.

: Keep it easy to understand. My post uses accessible language : Minimize jargon and avoid complex sentences.

: Minimize jargon and avoid complex sentences. My post communicates uncertainties : If there are uncertainties, acknowledge them.

: If there are uncertainties, acknowledge them. My post targets a specific audience : Identify and tailor your posts to a specific audience (residents of a single town, members of a club, people who go to your kid's school, etc.).

: Identify and tailor your posts to a specific audience (residents of a single town, members of a club, people who go to your kid's school, etc.). My post uses appropriate tone: Be respectful and nonconfrontational.

Visuals: how the post looks

My post includes an image or video: Add a visual to help the post be noticed and shared.

Add a visual to help the post be noticed and shared. My post uses a relevant visual : Ensure that the visual is aligned to the topic.

: Ensure that the visual is aligned to the topic. My post's font and text are easy to read: Use a standard font and color. For Instagram, make sure that the text is not at the bottom third, or it will get cut off.

Collaboration: engagement with others on social media

My post includes 1–3 hashtags : Use relevant hashtags to help post reach audience.

: Use relevant hashtags to help post reach audience. My post tags relevant users : Tag relevant people and organizations who may help the post spread.

: Tag relevant people and organizations who may help the post spread. My post includes a social media call to action : Include instructions on how others should engage with your post online, such as “repost if you agree.”

: Include instructions on how others should engage with your post online, such as “repost if you agree.” My post includes an IRL (in real life) call to action : Include instructions on what others should do for the disaster, such as “follow official evacuation guidance.”

: Include instructions on what others should do for the disaster, such as “follow official evacuation guidance.” I respond to comments: Consistently engage with your audience by responding to comments.

Consistently engage with your audience by responding to comments. I engage with other site users : Like or comment on other users' relevant posts.

: Like or comment on other users' relevant posts. I repost other users' posts: Share other relevant posts—but be sure that they cite an official source.

Engaging on social media is a different type of disaster response than clearing debris and delivering clean water. Stemming the tide of online misinformation is challenging but critical to combat the rumor mill. This checklist offers a place to start. Accurate information is vital to assist people in making informed decisions about how to stay safe and healthy during an emergency.