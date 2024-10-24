Washington Has Deftly Handled the Pacific Islands Region—for the Most Part

Oct 24, 2024

(l-r) Federated States of Micronesia's President David Panuelo, Fiji's Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama, U.S. President Joe Biden, Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare, and Papua New Guinea's Prime Minister James Marape at the White House in Washington, D.C., September 29, 2022, photo by Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

By Derek Grossman

This commentary originally appeared on Nikkei Asia on October 24, 2024.

On the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last month in New York, U.S. President Joe Biden held a brief sit-down with the leaders of the Freely Associated States—comprising the Federated States of Micronesia, Marshall Islands, and Palau. These three nations, through their recently renewed Compacts of Free Association with Washington, provide the U.S. military with near-exclusive access to their land, air, and seas within the Second Island Chain—critical advantageous positions in the North Pacific to win future wars.…

The remainder of this commentary is available at nikkei.com.

Derek Grossman is a senior defense analyst at RAND and a professor at the University of Southern California. He formerly served as the daily intelligence briefer to the assistant secretary of defense for Asian and Pacific security affairs at the U.S. Department of Defense.

