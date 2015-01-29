This book is one of a series of publications released by the Academy of Political Science on timely subjects of special importance in the fields of public and international affairs. China's Great Leap Outward: Hard and Soft Dimensions of a Rising Power brings together essays with material that explores China's economic and military expansion in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as the core principles and motivations that guide China's growing influence in Latin America and Africa. It will enlighten the ongoing debate over the future direction of Chinese foreign policy, both economic and military.

This report is part of the RAND commercial book series. Periodically, RAND researchers publish with commercial presses. These books are not available from RAND but can be requested directly from the publisher, except in cases where the rights have reverted to RAND and we have republished a new edition.

RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.