Sharing the Covers

Help your relationships and your body with this definitive guide on sleep for couples — with proven strategies to improve both sleep and relationship health — by a clinical psychologist named as one of the top experts on the science of sleep. Dr. Wendy Troxel's mission is teaching couples to prioritize sleep and helping them find solutions to maximize the sleep quality for both partners, whether sleeping together or apart.

In this book, she shows couples how vital it is to "sleep like your relationship depends on it" — because in many cases, it does. With popular science and an in-depth understanding of a couple's relationship to sleep and to each other on her side, Dr. Troxel leads couples through an entirely different kind of sleep book. She tells readers how to manage sleep cycles and sleep disorders, decide on whether to ask for a "sleep divorce," and more. A good night's sleep is critical to any relationship. Whether it's stress, snoring, or insomnia that's keeping you up, this book will help couples get back to sleep and get back to each other.