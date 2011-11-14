Multicomponent Dietary Supplements for the Military
Expert InsightsPublished Nov 14, 2011
Expert InsightsPublished Nov 14, 2011
The U.S. military has had a long-standing interest in the potential for dietary supplements to enhance performance and optimize health among military service personnel. In particular, the military is interested both in exploring the potential of these supplements to help service members adapt to occupational and environmental stressors and in ensuring that manufacturers of dietary supplements for military use adhere to the highest possible standards. In 2009, RAND Health assembled a panel of experts on the design, manufacture, and testing of dietary supplements and conducted an informal, one-day workshop on the manufacture and testing of multicomponent dietary supplements for the military. These conference proceedings summarize workshop discussions on (1) issues pertaining to the assessment and regulation of supplement efficacy and safety and to the special needs of the military, (2) cases illustrating processes that might serve as examples to guide military policy on supplement development and testing, and (3) processes for prioritizing the desired health and performance outcomes.
The research described in this report was sponsored by the Samueli Institute and was conducted within the RAND Center for Military Health Policy Research, a strategic initiative within RAND Health and the RAND National Security Research Division.
This publication is part of the RAND conference proceeding series. Conference proceedings present a collection of papers delivered at a conference or a summary of the conference.
This document and trademark(s) contained herein are protected by law. This representation of RAND intellectual property is provided for noncommercial use only. Unauthorized posting of this publication online is prohibited; linking directly to this product page is encouraged. Permission is required from RAND to reproduce, or reuse in another form, any of its research documents for commercial purposes. For information on reprint and reuse permissions, please visit www.rand.org/pubs/permissions.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.