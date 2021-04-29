On March 4 RAND hosted a webinar, under Chatham House Rule, on the subject “What if France Ended Operation Barkhane?” RAND invited 20 international experts to form a panel and participate in a moderated discussion, with four presenting in the first session and the remainder joining in for the second. The webinar was attended by 100 individuals from six different countries, who asked questions of the panel. The webinar discussed the consequences of ending Operation Barkhane, focusing on regional security, the terrorist threat and future relations between terrorist groups and local actors.

