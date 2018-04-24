Security 2040
Perils and Promise Over the Near Horizon
Published Apr 24, 2018
Describes the Security 2040 project, which included a series of workshops examining possible outcomes for the future regarding the influence of advanced computing and artificial intelligence on nuclear security; the acceleration of technology, decisionmaking, and weapons systems; the disruption that 3D printing technology poses; and the implications of the culture and mindset of the millennial generation.
