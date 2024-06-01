Tentative Thoughts on Non-Nuclear IRBM's for Attacking Parked Aircraft

This paper is the result of a recent suggestion by Dale Oyster regarding the use of ballistic missiles with non-nuclear warheads to attack parked aircraft at ranges on the order of 1500 n mi.

