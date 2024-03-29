After months of publicly lobbying to acquire U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets, it appears that Ukraine may receive them later this year. However, there remains a long road ahead before the F-16s would see service in Ukraine—and it is an open question how much they would affect the outcome of the war.

It is encouraging that Ukraine might receive F-16s to improve its combat capabilities. Western policymakers might begin thinking now about what the Ukrainian Air Force may require in the future, especially if the Russian threat remains acute.

The more we learn about the war in Ukraine, the more we come to know that drones will play an increasingly important role on the modern battlefield. But how is the U.S. military thinking about what role these aircraft might play in future wars? When paired with modern sensors, could they offer an asymmetric advantage in future competitions?

The United States has never invoked a ten-year rule regarding preparations for long-term military competition with China, as Great Britain did after World War I. But there have been times when the United States has behaved as if such a rule were in place.

This report provides preliminary insights from a project to assess advanced air mobility (AAM) developments, the potential for AAM to support military missions, and the implications of AAM commercial markets for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

This report provides findings on U.S. locations where unidentified aerial phenomena are being reported to increase awareness about the types of activities that might be mistaken for unexplained phenomena or that point to potential threats.

How can the United States best monitor its millions of square miles of domestic airspace for unidentified anomalous phenomena—what were once called UFOs—or anything else? Public reporting could help officials identify potential threats—but it'd help if the sightings being reported were actually unknown aerial phenomena and not U.S. military aircraft.

The Russians have burned through more of the expected life span of their aircraft more quickly than anticipated. To make up for it, they'll have to procure more aircraft, increase maintenance, reduce operations, or accept a smaller force—or some combination of those.

Coordinated deep-strike capabilities—air-launched and ground-launched—will be most effective in degrading Russian forces and operations. Using air and ground launchers would force Russian commanders to devote substantial intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities to attempt to find these systems.

Will F-16s win the war for Ukraine? No. Only ground victories and unacceptable Russian losses will force Putin to negotiate. However, a long-term commitment to supporting a well-equipped, sizable F-16 force will improve the likelihood of Ukrainian success even if an F-16 never shoots a Russian fighter.

Chinese strategists are watching drone and loitering munition use closely in the Ukraine War, suggesting that they are likely already considering how to refine offensive tactics and improve defensive countermeasures. They are clearly thinking about this question in the context of a Taiwan scenario.

The authors of this report examine improvement in acquisition and sustainment of commercial derivative aircraft using a case study of the KC-46A Pegasus aerial refueling tanker.

Drawing on interviews with U.S. Air Force, Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and industry experts, the authors assess the benefits and challenges of (and propose best practices for) commercial derivative aircraft acquisition.

The authors of this report estimate the rate at which China and Russia field new threats and examine the costs and benefits of keeping Air Force operational training infrastructure at pace with new adversary capabilities.

This user's guide is for users of the Total Force Blue Line model, which projects rated inventories for the Regular Air Force, Air Force Reserve, and Air National Guard and accounts for interactions between them.

This report documents the findings and recommendations from a study focused on helping the Air Force refine its emergent Multi-Capable Airmen (MCA) concept and identify next steps for developing an Air Force–wide approach to build and sustain MCA.

The integration of autonomous drones and robotic technology marks a turning point, heralding a transformative era in battlefield care. The future of military medicine lies in harnessing these advancements while maintaining the ethical integrity and human touch essential to medical care.

The democratization of drone technology means that adversaries are now able to conduct attacks with near impunity. The Houthis' recent drone attacks in the Red Sea show that America's current approach to countering them is not working. A holistic, offensive strategy is needed.

Researchers provide an assessment of the risk to the U.S. homeland from intelligent swarm technology using unmanned aerial systems or drones. They consider technology availability, threat, vulnerability, and consequences over the next decade.

Chinese strategists continue to be quite fixated on Russian attack helicopter operations in Ukraine. Helicopters appear to be at the very heart of any Chinese strategy to conquer Taiwan, since they can provide both extensive air cover and firepower for amphibious forces coming ashore and provide transport capabilities to deliver forces further inland in a hypothetical Taiwan scenario.

The United States and its allies have a window of opportunity to bolster their security and prepare for the global challenges to come. But it's closing fast as China and other adversaries build up their own militaries. Business as usual is no longer sufficient.

In February, Turkey successfully completed the maiden test flight of its prototype Kaan fighter, the culmination of long-term investment in the country's defense technology and industrial base. But Turkey clearly has more development and testing work to do if Kaan is to reach its potential.

The author identifies U.S. Air Force Replicator attributes and lays out a potentially viable and valuable Replicator option for the Air Force to counter the rapid spread of China's advanced military presence across the Indo-Pacific region.

