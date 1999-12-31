Prevalence of Extradyadic Sex in Male Couples of Mixed HIV Status and Its Relationship to Psychological Distress and Relationship Quality
ResearchPosted on rand.org Jan 1, 2000Published in: Journal of Homosexuality, v. 39, no. 2, 2000, p. 31-46
ResearchPosted on rand.org Jan 1, 2000Published in: Journal of Homosexuality, v. 39, no. 2, 2000, p. 31-46
This study assessed the prevalence of extradyadic sex and the relationship between such activity and psychological distress and relationship quality in male couples of mixed HIV serostatus. Sixty-three couples were interviewed and had sufficient data for inclusion in all analyses. With regard to sexual activity during the year prior to being interviewed, 19 (30%) couples were monogamous, 18 (29%) described themselves as open, 13 (21%) kept extradyadic sex a secret from their partners, and in 13 couples there was only partial knowledge of extradyadic sex. Though not statistically significant, monogamous and open couples consistently scored lower numerically on measures of psychological distress and higher on measures of relationship quality, compared to partial knowledge and secretive couples. When pooled, monogamous and open couples scored significantly higher on measures of dyadic consensus, affectional expression, dyadic satisfaction, and sexual satisfaction compared to the combined subgroup of partial knowledge and secretive couples.
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