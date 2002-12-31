Effect of Supplemental Antioxidants Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and Coenzyme Q10 for the Prevention and Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease

The purpose of this study was to conduct a systematic review of the scientific literature to identify and assess the evidence for the efficacy of the antioxidant supplements vitamin C, vitamin E, and coenzyme Q10 for the prevention and treatment of cardiovascular disease or modification of known risk factors for cardiovascular disease. It was our intention to perform meta-analyses where possible. The results may be used to develop a research agenda as well as to assist clinicians in advising patients who desire to take antioxidants to modify their risk of cardiovascular disease.
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