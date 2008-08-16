Paul G. Shekelle — Publications
A Scoping Review of Guidelines and Quality Measures to Screen for Social and Caregiver Support and Cognitive Impairment in Primary Care
2022
Assessment of Variation in Electronic Health Record Capabilities and Reported Clinical Quality Performance in Ambulatory Care Clinics, 2014–2017
2021
Barriers to Using Clinical Decision Support in Ambulatory Care: Do Clinics in Health Systems Fare Better?
2021
Chiropractors in the United States Rarely Perform Spinal Manipulation for Chronic Lower Back or Neck Pain When It Is Inappropriate
2021
Measuring the Appropriateness of Spinal Manipulation for Chronic Low Back and Chronic Neck Pain in Chiropractic Patients
2021
Distinguishing High-Performing Health Systems Using a Composite of Publicly Reported Measures of Ambulatory Care
2020
Health Information Technology for Ambulatory Care in Health Systems
2020
Optimizing Health IT to Improve Health System Performance: A Work in Progress
2020
Trends in the Use of Computerized Physician Order Entry by Health-System Affiliated Ambulatory Clinics in the United States, 2014–2016
2020
What Are the Determinants of Health System Performance? Findings from the Literature and a Technical Expert Panel
2020
Clinical Scenarios for Which Spinal Mobilization and Manipulation Are Considered by an Expert Panel to Be Inappropriate (and Appropriate) for Patients With Chronic Low Back Pain
2019
How Are Medical Groups Identified as High Performing? The Effect of Different Approaches to Classification of Performance
2019
Level of Agreement on Health Information Technology Adoption and Use in Survey Data: A Mixed-Methods Analysis of Ambulatory Clinics in 1 US State
2019
Researching the Appropriateness of Care in the Complementary and Integrative Health Professions: Part 5: Selection, Protection, and Abstraction
2019
Trends in the Use of Clinical Decision Support by Health System–Affiliated Ambulatory Clinics in the United States, 2014–2016
2019
Assessment, Development and Evaluation (GRADE) Summary of Findings (SoF) Tables to Improve Understanding in the Presentation of Systematic Review Results: A Three-Arm, Randomised, Controlled, Non-Inferiority Trial
2018
Benefits and Harms of Cranial Electrical Stimulation for Chronic Painful Conditions, Depression, Anxiety, and Insomnia: A Systematic Review
2018
Determining the Appropriateness of Spinal Manipulation and Mobilization for Chronic Low Back Pain: Indications and Ratings by a Multidisciplinary Expert Panel
2018
Determining the Appropriateness of Spinal Manipulation and Mobilization for Chronic Neck Pain: Indications and Ratings by a Multidisciplinary Expert Panel
2018
Electronic Health Record "Super-Users" and "Under-Users" in Ambulatory Care Practices
2018
Perioperative Management of Antiplatelet Therapy in Patients Undergoing Non-Cardiac Surgery Following Coronary Stent Placement: A Systematic Review
2018
Association of Spinal Manipulative Therapy With Clinical Benefit and Harm for Acute Low Back Pain: Systematic Review and Meta-analysis
2017
Economic Evaluation of Quality Improvement Interventions Designed to Prevent Hospital Readmission: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis
2017
Machine Learning Versus Standard Techniques for Updating Searches for Systematic Reviews: A Diagnostic Accuracy Study
2017
Recruiting Rural Healthcare Providers Today: A Systematic Review of Training Program Success and Determinants of Geographic Choices
2017
Strategies to Reduce Hospitalizations of Children with Medical Complexity Through Complex Care: Expert Perspectives
2017
A Systematic Review of Modifiable Risk Factors in the Progression of Multiple Sclerosis
2017
Using the Electronic Health Record to Understand and Minimize Overuse
2017
What Defines a High-Performing Health System: A Systematic Review
2017
Diagnosis of Celiac Disease
2016
Diagnosis of Gout: A Systematic Review in Support of an American College of Physicians Clinical Practice Guideline
2016
An Evidence Map of the Effect of Tai Chi on Health Outcomes
2016
Hyaluronic Acid Injection Therapy for Osteoarthritis of the Knee: Concordant Efficacy and Conflicting Serious Adverse Events in Two Systematic Reviews
2016
Management of Gout: A Systematic Review in Support of an American College of Physicians Clinical Practice Guideline
2016
Massage for Pain: An Evidence Map
2016
Mental Health Conditions Among Patients Seeking and Undergoing Bariatric Surgery: A Meta-Analysis
2016
Quality Improvement Interventions for Bloodstream Infections Related to Central Catheters: A Systematic Review
2016
The Quality of Care Provided to Women with Urinary Incontinence in 2 Clinical Settings
2016
What Is an Evidence Map? A Systematic Review of Published Evidence Maps and Their Definitions, Methods, and Products
2016
Challenges in Assessing the Process-Outcome Link in Practice
2015
Development of the Quality Improvement Minimum Quality Criteria Set (QI-MQCS): A Tool for Critical Appraisal of Quality Improvement Intervention Publications
2015
Measuring the Quality of Care Provided to Women with Pelvic Organ Prolapse
2015
The Minimum Quality Criteria Set (QI-MQCS) for Critical Appraisal: Advancing the Science of Quality Improvement
2015
Systematic Review of School-Based Interventions to Prevent Smoking for Girls
2015
Wrong-site Surgery, Retained Surgical Items, and Surgical Fires: A Systematic Review of Surgical Never Events
2015
Assessment of a Method to Detect Signals for Updating Systematic Reviews
2014
Comparative Effectiveness of Pharmacologic Treatments to Prevent Fractures: An Updated Systematic Review
2014
Evidence Map of Acupuncture
2014
Evidence Map of Mindfulness
2014
Evidence Map of Tai Chi
2014
Health Information Technology: An Updated Systematic Review with a Focus on Meaningful Use
2014
How Can We Recognize Continuous Quality Improvement?
2014
Reporting of Context and Implementation in Studies of Global Health Interventions: A Pilot Study
2014
Usage and Effect of Health Information Exchange: A Systematic Review
2014
The Value of Health Information Technology: Filling the Knowledge Gap
2014
Well-child Care Clinical Practice Redesign for Serving Low-Income Children
2014
Bariatric Surgery and Nonsurgical Therapy in Adults with Metabolic Conditions and a Body Mass Index of 30.0 to 34.9 Kg/M²
2013
Bariatric Surgery and Nonsurgical Therapy in Adults with Metabolic Conditions and a Body Mass Index of 30.0 to 34.9 Kg/M²: Executive Summary
2013
Bariatric Surgery for Weight Loss and Glycemic Control in Nonmorbidly Obese Adults with Diabetes: A Systematic Review
2013
A Comparison of Frameworks Evaluating Evidence for Global Health Interventions
2013
Incorporating Evidence Review Into Quality Improvement: Meeting the Needs of Innovators
2013
Inpatient Fall Prevention Programs as a Patient Safety Strategy: A Systematic Review
2013
Making Health Care Safer II: An Updated Critical Analysis of the Evidence for Patient Safety Practices
2013
Making Health Care Safer II: An Updated Critical Analysis of the Evidence for Patient Safety Practices : Executive Summary
2013
Nurse-Patient Ratios as a Patient Safety Strategy: A Systematic Review
2013
A Pilot Study Using Machine Learning and Domain Knowledge to Facilitate Comparative Effectiveness Review Updating
2013
Prevention of Wrong Site Surgery, Retained Surgical Items, and Surgical Fires: A Systematic Review
2013
Quality-of-care Indicators for Pelvic Organ Prolapse: Development of an Infrastructure for Quality Assessment
2013
Redesign of an Electronic Clinical Reminder to Prevent Falls in Older Adults
2013
Risk of Bias: A Simulation Study of Power to Detect Study-Level Moderator Effects in Meta-Analysis
2013
Strategies to Improve Patient Safety: The Evidence Base Matures
2013
Surveillance and Identification of Signals for Updating Systematic Reviews: Implementation and Early Experience
2013
A Surveillance System to Assess the Need for Updating Systematic Reviews
2013
Testing the Risk of Bias Tool Showed Low Reliability Between Individual Reviewers and Across Consensus Assessments of Reviewer Pairs
2013
The Top Patient Safety Strategies That Can Be Encouraged for Adoption Now
2013
Detection of Associations Between Trial Quality and Effect Sizes
2012
Developing Clinical Practice Guidelines: Target Audiences, Identifying Topics for Guidelines, Guideline Group Composition and Functioning and Conflicts of Interest
2012
Developing Clinical Practice Guidelines: Reviewing, Reporting, and Publishing Guidelines ; Updating Guidelines ; and the Emerging Issues of Enhancing Guideline Implementability and Accounting for Comorbid Conditions in Guidelines Development
2012
Developing Clinical Practice Guidelines: Types of Evidence and Outcomes ; Values and Economics, Synthesis, Grading, and Presentation and Deriving Recommendations
2012
Machine Learning Methods in Systematic Reviews: Identifying Quality Improvement Intervention Evaluations
2012
A Pilot Study Using Machine Learning and Domain Knowledge to Facilitate Comparative Effectiveness Review Updating
2012
Probiotics for the Prevention and Treatment of Antibiotic-Associated Diarrhea: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis
2012
Review of the Evidence on Falls Prevention in Hospitals: Task 4 Final Report
2012
Validity and Inter-Rater Reliability Testing of Quality Assessment Instruments
2012
Advancing the Science of Patient Safety
2011
Conducting Online Expert Panels: A Feasibility and Experimental Replicability Study
2011
Does Better Quality of Care for Falls and Urinary Incontinence Result in Better Participant-Reported Outcomes?
2011
Efficacy and Comparative Effectiveness of Atypical Antipsychotic Medications for Off-Label Uses in Adults: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis
2011
Empirical Evidence of Associations Between Trial Quality and Effect Size
2011
A Framework for Classifying Patient Safety Practices: Results from an Expert Consensus Process
2011
How Does Context Affect Interventions to Improve Patient Safety? An Assessment of Evidence from Studies of Five Patient Safety Practices and Proposals for Research
2011
Identifying Continuous Quality Improvement Publications: What Makes an Improvement Intervention 'CQI'?
2011
Identifying Quality Improvement Intervention Publications - a Comparison of Electronic Search Strategies
2011
Off-label Use of Atypical Antipsychotics: An Update
2011
Preventing Obesity and Its Consequences: Highlights of RAND Health Research
2011
Review of the Current Literature on Outcome Measures Applicable to the Medicare Population for Use in a Quality Improvement Program: Project Deliverable 2a, 2b
2011
The Role of Theory in Research to Develop and Evaluate the Implementation of Patient Safety Practices
2011
Safety of Probiotics to Reduce Risk and Prevent or Treat Disease
2011
What Context Features Might Be Important Determinants of the Effectiveness of Patient Safety Practice Interventions?
2011
Assessing the Evidence for Context-Sensitive Effectiveness and Safety of Patient Safety Practices: Developing Criteria
2010
A Cost-Effectiveness Analysis of a Proposed National Falls Prevention Program
2010
Diagnosing and Managing Common Food Allergies: A Systematic Review
2010
Diagnosing and Treating Food Allergies: The State of the Research
2010
Diagnosis, Microbial Epidemiology, and Antibiotic Treatment of Acute Otitis Media in Children: A Systematic Review
2010
Identifying Quality Improvement Intervention Evaluations: Is Consensus Achievable?
2010
Meta-analysis: Effect of Interactive Communication Between Collaborating Primary Care Physicians and Specialists
2010
Meta-analysis: Effect of Interactive Communication Between Collaborating Primary Care Physicians and Specialists
2010
Outcomes of Intravesical Botulinum Toxin for Idiopathic Overactive Bladder Symptoms: A Systematic Review of the Literature
2010
Prevalence, Natural History, Diagnosis, and Treatment of Food Allergy: A Systematic Review of the Evidence
2010
Costs and Benefits of Health Information Technology: New Trends from the Literature
2009
Efficiency and Its Measurement: What Practitioners Need to Know
2009
A Practice-Based Intervention to Improve Primary Care for Falls, Urinary Incontinence, and Dementia
2009
A Systematic Review of Health Care Efficiency Measures
2009
Appropriateness Criteria for Coronary Angiography in Angina: Reliability and Validity
2008
Delivery of Genomic Medicine for Common Chronic Adult Diseases
2008
Delivery of Genomic Medicine for Common Chronic Adult Diseases: A Systematic Review
2008
Evidence for Improving Palliative Care at the End of Life: A Systematic Review
2008
Finding Order in Heterogeneity: Types of Quality-Improvement Intervention Publications
2008
Identifying, Categorizing, and Evaluating Health Care Efficiency Measures
2008
Improving the Quality of Health Care for Older Adults
2008
Modeling the Health and Medical Care Spending of the Future Elderly
2008
Pregnancy and Fertility Following Bariatric Surgery: A Systematic Review
2008
Systematic Review: The Evidence That Publishing Patient Care Performance Data Improves Quality of Care
2008
Using Existing Systematic Reviews in Complex Systematic Reviews
2008
Antiretroviral (ARV) Drug Resistance in the Developing World
2007
Combining Multiple Indicators of Clinical Quality: An Evaluation of Different Analytic Approaches
2007
Diagnosis and Management of Stable Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease: A Clinical Practice Guideline from the American College of Physicians
2007
The Effect of a Quality Improvement Initiative on the Quality of Other Aspects of Health Care: The Law of Unintended Consequences?
2007
Effect of Content and Format of Prescription Drug Labels on Readability, Understanding, and Medication Use: A Systematic Review
2007
Efficacy and Comparative Effectiveness of Off-Label Use of Atypical Antipsychotics: Executive Summary
2007
Introduction to the Assessing Care of Vulnerable Elders-3 Quality Indicators Measurement Set
2007
Quality Indicators for the Care of Diabetes Mellitus in Vulnerable Elders
2007
Quality Indicators for the Care of Hearing Loss in Vulnerable Elders
2007
Relationship Between Number of Medical Conditions and Quality of Care
2007
A Systematic Review of Measures of End-of-Life Care and Its Outcomes
2007
Will My Patient Fall?
2007
Antioxidants Vitamin C and Vitamin E for the Prevention and Treatment of Cancer
2006
Comparison of Administrative Data and Medical Records to Measure the Quality of Medical Care Provided to Vulnerable Older Patients
2006
Costs and Benefits of Health Information Technology
2006
Development of Quality Indicators for Patients Undergoing Colorectal Cancer Surgery
2006
Drug Class Review on Angiotensin II Receptor Antagonists: Final Report
2006
Drug Class Review on Antiepileptic Drugs in Bipolar Mood Disorder, Neuropathic Pain, and Fibromyalgia: Final Report
2006
The First National Report Card on Quality of Health Care in America
2006
Lowering Homocysteine with Folic Acid and B Vitamins Did Not Prevent Vascular Events in Vascular Disease
2006
Patients' Global Ratings of Their Health Care Are Not Associated with the Technical Quality of Their Care
2006
Quality Indicators in Bariatric Surgery: Improving Quality of Care
2006
Quality Measures for Symptoms and Advance Care Planning in Cancer: A Systematic Review
2006
Quality of Osteoarthritis Care for Community-Dwelling Older Adults
2006
Systematic Review: Impact of Health Information Technology on Quality, Efficiency, and Costs of Medical Care
2006
Are Ayurvedic Herbs for Diabetes Effective?
2005
Challenges in Systematic Reviews of Complementary and Alternative Medicine Topics
2005
Chiropractic in North America: A Descriptive Analysis
2005
Combination Endoscopic Band Ligation and Sclerotherapy Compared with Endoscopic Band Ligation Alone for the Secondary Prophylaxis of Esophageal Variceal Hemorrhage: A Meta-Analysis
2005
Consequences of Health Trends and Medical Innovation for the Future Elderly
2005
Developing Quality Indicators for Elderly Patients Undergoing Abdominal Operations
2005
Do Proxies Reflect Patients’ Health Concerns About Urinary Incontinence and Gait Problems?
2005
Dysplasia and Risk of Further Neoplastic Progression in a Regional Veterans Administration Barrett's Cohort
2005
Effects of Omega-3 Fatty Acids on Cancer
2005
Effects of Omega-3 Fatty Acids on Cognitive Function with Aging, Dementia, and Neurological Diseases
2005
Effects of Omega-3 Fatty Acids on Lipids and Glycemic Control in Type II Diabetes and the Metabolic Syndrome and on Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Renal Disease, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, and Osteoporosis
2005
The English Star Rating System: Failure of Theory or Practice?
2005
Future Health and Medical Care Spending of the Elderly: Implications for Medicare
2005
Identifying Potential Health Care Innovations for the Future Elderly
2005
Improving Quality of Care: How the VA Outpaces Other Systems in Delivering Patient Care
2005
Meta-analysis: Pharmacologic Treatment of Obesity
2005
Meta-analysis: Chronic Disease Self-Management Programs for Older Adults
2005
Meta-analysis: Surgical Treatment of Obesity
2005
Methodological Approaches for a Systematic Review of End-of-Life Care
2005
Patients' Preferences for Technical Versus Interpersonal Quality When Selecting a Primary Care Physician
2005
Predictors of Overall Quality of Care Provided to Vulnerable Older People
2005
Psychiatric Effects of Ephedra Use: An Analysis of Food and Drug Administration Reports of Adverse Events
2005
Psychiatric Symptoms Associated with Ephedra Use
2005
A Qualitative Examination of Primary Care Providers' and Physician Managers' Uses and Views of Research Evidence
2005
Quality of Care Is Associated With Survival in Vulnerable Older Patients
2005
Some Prescription Diet Drugs Promote Weight Loss
2005
Treating Low Back Pain
2005
Weight Loss Surgery Is More Effective Than Diet and Exercise in Helping Severely Obese People Lose Weight
2005
Comparison of Quality of Care for Patients in the Veterans Health Administration and Patients in a National Sample
2004
Cost-effectiveness of Screening with B-type Natriuretic Peptide to Identify Patients with Reduced Left Ventricular Ejection Fraction
2004
Detection and Management of Falls and Instability in Vulnerable Elders by Community Physicians
2004
Developing Quality Indicators for Older Adults: Transfer from the USA to the UK Is Feasible
2004
Effect of Supplemental Vitamin E for the Prevention and Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease
2004
End-of-life Care and Outcomes: Prepared by Southern California Evidence-based Practice Center RAND Corporation ; Principal Investigators, Karl Lorenz ... [Et] Al.]
2004
Health Status and Medical Treatment of the Future Elderly: Final Report
2004
Increased Medicare Expenditures for Physicians' Services: What Are the Causes?
2004
Interventions for the Prevention of Falls in Older Adults: Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Randomised Clinical Trials
2004
Meta-regression Approaches: What, Why, When, and How?
2004
Pharmacological and Surgical Treatment of Obesity
2004
Preventing and Managing Visual Disability in Primary Care: Clinical Applications
2004
Preventing Violence and Related Health-Risking Social Behaviors in Adolescents
2004
Preventing Visual Loss from Chronic Eye Disease in Primary Care: Scientific Review
2004
Quality Indicators for Preventive Care of the Vulnerable Elder
2004
Quality Indicators for the Management of Diabetes Mellitus for Vulnerable Older Persons
2004
Quality Indicators for the Management of Hearing Loss in Vulnerable Elder Persons
2004
Quality Indicators for the Management of Ischemic Heart Disease in Vulnerable Older Persons
2004
The Quality of Care Provided to Vulnerable Older Community-Based Patients with Urinary Incontinence
2004
Quality of Health Care Received by Older Adults
2004
The Quality of Medical Care Provided to Vulnerable Older Patients with Chronic Pain
2004
The Quality of Pharmacologic Care for Vulnerable Older Patients
2004
Smoking-cessation Interventions by Type of Provider: A Meta-Analysis
2004
Socioeconomic Inequalities in Indicator Scores for Diabetes: Poor Quality or Poor Measures?
2004
Systematic Reviews for Evidence-Based Management: How to Find Them and What to Do with Them
2004
Best-case Series for the Use of Immuno-Augmentation Therapy and Naltrexone for the Treatment of Cancer
2003
Can Health Care Quality Indicators Be Transferred Between Countries?
2003
Chronic Disease Self Management for Diabetes, Osteoarthritis, Post-Myocardial Infarction Care, and Hypertension
2003
Determinants of Increases in Medicare Expenditure for Physicians' Services
2003
Determinants of Increases in Medicare Expenditures for Physicians' Services
2003
Effect of Supplemental Antioxidants Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and Coenzyme Q10 for the Prevention and Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease
2003
Effect of the Supplemental Use of Antioxidants Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and Coenzyme Q10 for the Prevention and Treatment of Cancer
2003
Efficacy and Safety of Ephedra and Ephedrine for Weight Loss and Athletic Performance: A Meta-Analysis
2003
Efficacy of Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme Inhibitors and Beta-Blockers in the Management of Left Ventricular Systolic Dysfunction According to Race, Gender and Diabetic Status: A Meta-Analysis of Major Clinical Trials
2003
Ephedra: Is It Worth the Risk?
2003
Ephedra: Is It Worth the Risk?
2003
Ephedra and Ephedrine for Weight Loss and Athletic Performance Enhancement: Clinical Efficacy and Side Effects
2003
Evidence Assessment of the Accuracy of Methods of Diagnosing Middle Ear Effusion in Children with Otitis Media with Effusion
2003
Exercise Programs for Older Adults: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis
2003
Falls Prevention Interventions in the Medicare Population
2003
Health Risk Appraisals and Medicare
2003
How Useful Are Unpublished Data from the Food and Drug Administration in Meta-Analysis?
2003
Interventions that Increase the Utilization of Medicare-Funded Preventive Services for Persons Age 65 and Older
2003
Interventions to Promote Smoking Cessation in the Medicare Population
2003
Is the Methodological Quality of Guidelines Declining in the US? Comparison of the Quality of US Agency for Health Care Policy and Research (AHCPR) Guidelines with Those Published Subsequently
2003
Measuring General Practice: A Demonstration Project to Develop and Test a Set of Primary Care Clinical Quality Indicators
2003
Meta-analysis of Dyspepsia and Nonsteroidal Antiinflammatory Drugs
2003
New Contract for General Practitioners: A Bold Initiative to Improve Quality of Care, but Implementation Will Be Difficult
2003
Pharmacologic Management of Heart Failure and Left Ventricular Systolic Dysfunction: Effect in Female, Black, and Diabetic Patients, and Cost-Effectiveness
2003
Public Reporting on Quality in the United States and the United Kingdom: In Both Countries the Imperatives of Accountability and Quality Improvement Make the Wider Development and Implementation for Report Cards Inevitable
2003
Quality of Care for Older Persons at the Dawn of the Third Millennium
2003
The Quality of Medical Care Provided to Vulnerable Community-Dwelling Older Patients
2003
RAND Review: Vol. 27, No. 1, Spring 2003
2003
Reliability of Clinical Guideline Development Using Mail-Only Versus In-Person Expert Panels
2003
A Review of the Evidence for the Effectiveness, Safety, and Cost of Acupuncture, Massage Therapy, and Spinal Manipulation for Back Pain
2003
Screening and Management of Adult Hearing Loss in Primary Care: Scientific Review
2003
Screening and Management of Adult Hearing Loss in Primary Care: Clinical Applications
2003
Spinal Manipulative Therapy for Low Back Pain: A Meta-Analysis of Effectiveness Relative to Other Therapies
2003
Standardized Reporting of Clinical Practice Guidelines: A Proposal from the Conference on Guideline Standardization
2003
Antimicrobial Prophylaxis for Urinary Tract Infection in Persons with Spinal Cord Dysfunction
2002
Appropriateness Ratings
2002
Biofeedback Interventions for Gastrointestinal Conditions: A Systematic Review
2002
Current Validity of AHRQ Clinical Practice Guidelines
2002
Diagnosis, Natural History, and Late Effects of Otitis Media with Effusion
2002
Do NSAIDs Cause Dyspepsia? A Meta-Analysis Evaluating Alternative Dyspepsia Definitions
2002
Interventions That Increase Use of Adult Immunization and Cancer Screening Services: A Meta-Analysis
2002
Mass Mailings Have Little Effect on Utilization of Influenza Vaccine Among Medicare Beneficiaries
2002
A Metaanalysis of Severe Upper Gastrointestinal Complications of Nonsteroidal Antiinflammatory Drugs
2002
Next-day Care for Emergency Department Users with Nonacute Conditions: A Randomized, Controlled Trial
2002
Patients Using Chiropractors in North America: Who Are They, and Why Are They in Chiropractic Care?
2002
Report Cards for Health Care: Is Anyone Checking Them?
2002
S-adenosyl-L-methionine for Treatment of Depression, Osteoarthritis, and Liver Disease
2002
Use of Complementary/Alternative Therapies by Women with Advanced-Stage Breast Cancer
2002
Why Don't Physicians Enthusiastically Support Quality Improvement Programmes?
2002
ACOVE Quality Indicators
2001
Assessing Care of Vulnerable Elders: Acove Project Overview
2001
Assessing Care of Vulnerable Elders: Methods for Developing Quality Indicators
2001
Ayurvedic Interventions for Diabetes Mellitus: A Systematic Review
2001
Changing Views of Chiropractic: ... and a National Reappraisal of Nontraditional Health Care
2001
Cost-sharing for Prescriptions of Sildenafil and Finasteride: A Case Study in Veteran Patients
2001
Deferred Care for Adults with Musculoskeletal Complaints
2001
Evaluating Quality Indicators for Patients with Community-Acquired Pneumonia
2001
Evidence Assessment of Management of Acute Otitis Media
2001
Evidence Assessment of Management of Acute Otitis Media
2001
Management of Acute Otitis Media
2001
Mind-body Interventions for Gastrointestinal Conditions
2001
Quality Indicators for Pain Management in Vulnerable Elders
2001
Sensitivity and Specificity of the RAND/UCLA Appropriateness Method to Identify the Overuse of Coronary Revascularization and Hysterectomy
2001
Validity of the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality Clinical Practice Guidelines: How Quickly Do Guidelines Become Outdated?
2001
The Vulnerable Elders Survey: A Tool for Identifying Vulnerable Older People in the Community
2001
When Should Clinical Guidelines Be Updated?
2001
Are Nonspecific Practice Guidelines Potentially Harmful? a Randomized Comparison of the Effect of Nonspecific Versus Specific Guidelines on Physician Decision Making
2000
Defining and Measuring Quality of Care: A Perspective from U.S. Researchers
2000
Does This Patient Need to Be Evaluated Today? Designing a Guideline-Driven Triage Process to Determine the Timing of Care for Adults with Respiratory Infection Symptoms
2000
Dying to Know: Public Release of Information about Quality of Health Care
2000
Electroacupuncture for Control of Myeloablative Chemotherapy-Induced Emesis: A Randomized Controlled Trial
2000
Measuring Quality in Health Care
2000
Prevention of Venous Thromboembolism After Injury
2000
Prevention of Venous Thromboembolism After Injury: An Evidence-Based Report
2000
Prevention of Venous Thromboembolism After Injury: An Evidence-Based Report
2000
Principles of Metaanalysis
2000
Public Disclosure of Performance Data: Learning from the US Experience
2000
The Public Release of Performance Data: What Do We Expect to Gain? A Review of the Evidence
2000
Public Reporting of Performance: Lessons from the USA
2000
Quality of Care for Patients with Rheumatoid Arthritis
2000
Safely Directing Patients to Appropriate Levels of Care: Guideline-Driven Triage in the Emergency Service
2000
Selecting Target Conditions for Quality of Care Improvement in Vulnerable Older Adults
2000
Use of Performance Data to Change Physician Behavior
2000
Clinical Guidelines: Developing Guidelinenes
1999
Delphi-panel Analysis Paper by Gate Et Al.
1999
The Effect of Panel Membership and Feedback on Ratings in a Two-Round Delphi Study: Results of a Randomized Controlled Trial
1999
Nurse-led Telephone-Advice Lines
1999
Prevention and Management of Urinary Tract Infections in Paralyzed Persons
1999
Spinal Manipulation, Current Research
1999
Systematic Review of Risk Factors for Urinary Tract Infection in Adults with Spinal Cord Dysfunction
1999
Use of chiropractic services from 1985 through 1991 in the United States and Canada
1999
Assessing the Predictive Validity of the RAND/UCLA Appropriateness Method Criteria for Performing Carotid Endarterectomy
1998
Congruence Between Decisions to Initiate Chiropractic Spinal Manipulation for Low Back Pain and Appropriateness Criteria in North America
1998
Costs Attributable to Osteoarthritis
1998
Development of Review Criteria for Assessing the Quality of Management of Stable Angina, Adult Asthma, and Non-Insulin Dependent Diabetes Mellitus in General Practice
1998
Quality Indicators for General Practice: Which Ones Can General Practitioners and Health Authority Managers Agree Are Important and How Useful Are They?
1998
The Reproducibility of a Method to Identify the Overuse of Medical Procedures
1998
What Role for Chiropractic in Health Care?
1998
Cervical spine manipulation: Summary report of a systematic review of the literature and a multidisciplinary expert panel
1997
Comparing the costs between provider types of episodes of back pain care
1997
The effect of cost sharing on the use of chiropractic services
1997
An epidemiologic study of episodes of back pain care
1997
Factors associated with choosing a chiropractor for episodes of back pain care
1997
Impact of varying panel membership on ratings of appropriateness in consensus panels: A comparison of a multi- and single disciplinary panel
1997
Is the Quality of Diabetes Care Better in a Diabetes Clinic or in a General Medicine Clinic?
1997
Manipulation and mobilization of the cervical spine : a systematic review of the literature
1997
The Use of Expert Panel Results: The RAND Panel for Appropriateness of Manipulation and Mobilization of the Cervical Spine
1997
The Appropriateness of Chiropractic Spinal Manipulation for Low-Back Pain, a Pilot Study
1996
The Appropriateness of Manipulation and Mobilization of the Cervical Spine
1996
Differences Between Patients' and Physicians' Evaluations of Outcome After Total Hip Arthroplasty
1996
The Effect of a Medical School's Admission and Curriculum Policies on Increasing the Number of Physicians in Primary Care Specialties
1996
Evaluating the Use of the Appropriateness Method in the Agency for Health Care Policy and Research Clinical Practice Guideline Development Process
1996
Spinal Manipulation for Low-Back Pain
1996
The Appropriateness of Spinal Manipulation for Low-Back Pain: Data Collection Instruments and a Manual for Their Use
1995
Designing a National Report on Effectiveness and Appropriateness of Care: Measurement, Data Collection, and Reporting Strategies : Appendix B
1995
A Brief Introduction to the Critical Reading of the Clinical Literature
1994
Spine Update: Spinal Manipulation
1994
The Use and Costs of Chiropractic Care in the Health Insurance Experiment
1994
The Roles of Physicians in the Twenty-First Century: A Research Agenda
1993
Using the Appropriateness Method in Clinical Practice Guideline Development
1993
The Appropriateness of Spinal Manipulation for Low-Back Pain: Indications and Ratings by an All-Chiropractic Expert Panel
1992
Evaluating the Treatment of Sexually Transmitted Diseases at an Urban Public Hospital Outpatient Clinic
1992
The Appropriateness of Spinal Manipulation for Low-Back Pain: Indications and Ratings by a Multidisciplinary Expert Panel
1991
The Appropriateness of Spinal Manipulation for Low-Back Pain: Project Overview and Literature Review
1991
A Community-Based Study of the Use of Chiropractic Services
1991
The Los Angeles County Trauma System: A Status Report
1991