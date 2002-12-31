Effect of the Supplemental Use of Antioxidants Vitamin C, Vitamin E, and Coenzyme Q10 for the Prevention and Treatment of Cancer

Patients with cancer commonly try a variety of nontraditional treatments that fit the broad category known as Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM). However, evidence is lacking for the effectiveness of most CAM therapies for cancer. Among the CAM therapies publicized by the popular press for cancer treatment are several dietary antioxidants: vitamin C, vitamin E, and coenzyme Q10. The purpose of our study was to conduct a systematic review of the scientific literature to identify and assess the evidence for the efficacy of these three antioxidants for the prevention and treatment of cancer.
This publication is part of the RAND external publication series. Many RAND studies are published in peer-reviewed scholarly journals, as chapters in commercial books, or as documents published by other organizations.
RAND is a nonprofit institution that helps improve policy and decisionmaking through research and analysis. RAND's publications do not necessarily reflect the opinions of its research clients and sponsors.