Recent Trends in Child and Family Policy in the EU
European Platform for Investing in Children: Annual Thematic Report
Published in: Employment, Social Affairs & Inclusion (2019). doi: 10.2767/069345
Posted on RAND.org on September 04, 2019
This second annual trend report outlines and summarises new policy developments in the area of child and family policy in the 28 EU Member States (EU28), and reports on progress with policies and activities initiated in earlier years. It is drafted as part of the European Platform for Investing in Children (EPIC) project.
