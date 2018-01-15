Study on the Benefits and Drawbacks of Remote Voting

Final report

Published in: European Commission website (2018)

Posted on RAND.org on June 25, 2020

by Francisco Lupiáñez-Villanueva, Axelle Devaux, Clara Fauli, Katherine Stewart, Federica Porcu, Jirka Taylor, Alexandra Theben, Ben Baruch, Frans Folkvord, Fook Nederveen

The purpose of this study is to contribute to this discussion by examining the landscape of remote voting practice and outcomes in use in Europe. To this end, the study examines the barriers to voting encountered by different groups of citizens and mapped the different types of remote voting solutions available in EU Member States. It also outlines the benefits and drawbacks of these remote voting solutions.

