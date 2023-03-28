Norway's Next Long-Term Defence Plan

As Norway contemplates the priorities for its next Long-Term Defence Plan (LTP), it finds itself in a Europe, a NATO, and a global environment that have all changed markedly since the last iteration of the Plan was released in 2020. How to navigate these stormy and uncertain waters is a pressing question not only for defence planners in Oslo, but also for international allies, who look to Norway to help bolster defence and deterrence on NATO's northern flank.

