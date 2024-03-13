Written Evidence Submitted by RAND Europe
UKE0012 The UK's Economic Security
ResearchPosted on rand.org Mar 13, 2024Published in: UK Parliament Committees website (2024)
UKE0012 The UK's Economic Security
ResearchPosted on rand.org Mar 13, 2024Published in: UK Parliament Committees website (2024)
Economic security is increasingly recognised as a key element of national security. To this end, RAND Europe has collected evidence from both our previous work, as well as outside experts, to respond to several of the questions in this inquiry. In particular, this response first examines the need to create a clear definition for economic security and proposes one based on existing frameworks in this area. [Question 1]. It then looks at HMG's overall approach and how it can be strengthened [Question 2]. Finally, it explores the opportunities offered by international cooperation, and the importance of a diverse array of alliances and partnerships to further the UK's policy goals [Question 3].
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